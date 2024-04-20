UP Board: High school, inter toppers from same school in Sitapur

Both toppers of UP Board high school and intermediate exams are students of the same school--Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College in Sitapur’s Mahmudabad area. Intermediate topper Shubham Verma aspires to become an IAS officer. (Sourced)

The son of a farmer, Shubham Verma has topped the intermediate exam by scoring 97.80% (489 out of 500). He secured 99 each in Mathematics, 98 each in Hindi and English, and 97 each in Chemistry and Physics. Now, he wants to pursue graduation in Prayagraj and study to become an IAS officer.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“My parents are farmers. They made many sacrifices to ensure that I got a quality education from a good school. I want to become an IAS officer and change my family’s fortune,” said Shubham, who said the fact he outperformed everyone else was yet to sink in.

Meanwhile, Prachi Nigam has become the high school topper by scoring 98.50% (591 out of 600 marks). She aspires to pursue an engineering degree from one of the top-notch IITs.

“I never thought that I would become a board topper. I prepared well but the number one position was not on my mind. I’m proud that my hard work has paid off,” said Prachi, whose father Chandra Prakash Nigam is a contractor and mother Mamta Nigam a housewife. She has two siblings both of whom are in class 10.

Prachi scored 100 each in Mathematics, Science and Drawing and 97 each in English, Hindi and Social Studies. “I am delighted and feel like I’m on top of the world. If a student attends regular classes, he or she is bound to clear board examinations with flying colours,” she said.

While she loves talking to people and reading books, she also enjoys playing badminton with her brother and sister.