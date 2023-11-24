close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Jonty Rhodes schools X user trying to troll him with ‘class’ remark

Jonty Rhodes schools X user trying to troll him with ‘class’ remark

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 24, 2023 12:11 PM IST

Jonty Rhodes reacted to a tweet where an X user wrote, “being a celebrity doesn’t give class”.

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes took to X to reply to an individual who tried trolling him on his viral tweet on Bengaluru food. The X user wrote ‘Being a celebrity doesn’t give class,’ and accused Rhodes of not ordering food for the taxi driver who accompanied him while he was in the city. The cricketer has now shared his side of the story and hit back at the troll.

The image shows Jonty Rhodes enjoying snacks while visiting Bengaluru. (X/@JontyRhodes8)
The image shows Jonty Rhodes enjoying snacks while visiting Bengaluru. (X/@JontyRhodes8)

It all started with a tweet that Rhodes shared while visiting Bengaluru. “When taxi driver at Bengaluru airport suggested stopping at his favourite restaurant for a roadside bite, because according to him: 'traffic will be standing!' Grateful I took his advice. Excellent #mangalorebun and #Mysoremasaldosa, finished off with #masalachai #loveIndia,” he wrote. He also posted an image that shows him having the delectables with another person sitting in front of him.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read: Salman Rushdie’s epic reply to Twitter user trying to troll him impresses people

The X user assumed that the person in front of Rhodes was his taxi driver and wrote, “You could have ordered something for your taxi driver. Being a (sic) celebrity doesn’t give class.”

Rhodes responded and tweeted, “I have been sitting on this reply for a couple of days. The gentleman at my table was a stranger to me, and my driver was taking the picture. He did not eat, just ordered for me some of his favourite food. He just had tea, and yes, I did pay for it #shameonyou”.

Take a look at Jonty Rhodes’ tweet:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 4.4 lakh views. The share has also collected close to 9,800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

Also Read: Surya Kumar Yadav shuts down X user trolling him over viral snacking video

What did X users say about Jonty Rhodes’ response?

“Sir, you are a legend, and please don’t pay attention to these online trolls,” suggested an X user. “Waiting for someone to ask why Jonty didn't offer food to a total stranger,” added another. “One should not comment without knowing the complete truth. It's not required to have an opinion on everything,” joined a third. “So satisfying reply. Legend for a reason,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out