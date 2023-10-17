Surya Kumar Yadav shuts down X user trolling him over viral snacking video

During the Cricket World Cup 2023 match on October 8 between Australia and India, Surya Kumar Yadav was seen sitting in the stands and enjoying his food. However, the moment the camera focused on him, he abruptly stopped eating and displayed a stern expression. This reaction soon went viral and accumulated a flurry of responses from people. Now, an individual mocked him over this viral video, and the cricketer shared an epic response. Surya Kumar Yadav was captured on camera munching his food during a match between India and Australia. (X/@Swiggy)

It all started when Surya Kumar Yadav tweeted a few pictures from the match and wrote, “An emotion! What a vibe.” To this, an individual responded, “Sir dugout mein baith ke kya khate rehte ho, ground par jaake do chaar 6 maarke aao [Sir, you keep eating while sitting in the dugout, go out on the field and hit a couple of sixes].” Alongside, he added a video which is currently showing as disabled on X.

After the tweet gained significant traction online, the cricketer responded to it by saying, “Order mereko nahi Swiggy pe de bhai [Bro, don’t give orders to me, give it on Swiggy].”

Take a look at this viral interaction below:

The video was shared on October 16. It has since gone viral with over two million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated a flurry of reactions from netizens.

