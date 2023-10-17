News / Trending / Surya Kumar Yadav shuts down X user trolling him over viral snacking video

Surya Kumar Yadav shuts down X user trolling him over viral snacking video

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 17, 2023 03:41 PM IST

Surya Kumar Yadav’s reply to the troll soon went viral and prompted a plethora of reactions, with an individual saying, “What a reply man!”

During the Cricket World Cup 2023 match on October 8 between Australia and India, Surya Kumar Yadav was seen sitting in the stands and enjoying his food. However, the moment the camera focused on him, he abruptly stopped eating and displayed a stern expression. This reaction soon went viral and accumulated a flurry of responses from people. Now, an individual mocked him over this viral video, and the cricketer shared an epic response.

Surya Kumar Yadav was captured on camera munching his food during a match between India and Australia. (X/@Swiggy)
Surya Kumar Yadav was captured on camera munching his food during a match between India and Australia. (X/@Swiggy)

Read| Swiggy comes up with the ‘perfect’ caption for Suryakumar Yadav’s snacking moment

It all started when Surya Kumar Yadav tweeted a few pictures from the match and wrote, “An emotion! What a vibe.” To this, an individual responded, “Sir dugout mein baith ke kya khate rehte ho, ground par jaake do chaar 6 maarke aao [Sir, you keep eating while sitting in the dugout, go out on the field and hit a couple of sixes].” Alongside, he added a video which is currently showing as disabled on X.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

After the tweet gained significant traction online, the cricketer responded to it by saying, “Order mereko nahi Swiggy pe de bhai [Bro, don’t give orders to me, give it on Swiggy].”

Take a look at this viral interaction below:

The video was shared on October 16. It has since gone viral with over two million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated a flurry of reactions from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral tweet:

“Surya on fire,” commented an individual.

Another added, “And it’s gone out of the park.”

“Haha. Clean bowled,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “What a reply man!”

“Surya bhai [bro] got no chill,” remarked a fifth.

A sixth exclaimed, “OMG! Very funny!”

Also Read| 'The colour of the ball was same, bowlers were same but...': Suryakumar Yadav after playing 'dream' innings vs Australia

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out