Salman Rushdie’s epic reply to Twitter user trying to troll him impresses people

Salman Rushdie recently took to Twitter to react to a tweet announcing the launch of his book Victory City. Expectedly, his post soon prompted people to share various reactions, with many sharing their excitement to read the new book by the author. However, amid those, a Twitter user shared a comment to troll the Booker Prize winner author and received a befitting reply from the author. And now, Rushdie's witty reply has left people chuckling.

It all started with a post by Milee Ashwarya, a publisher at Penguin Random House India. She posted a picture of Salman Rushdie’s new book and wrote, “Congratulations, @SalmanRushdie on the publication of #VictoryCity.” Reacting to the post, the author tweeted, “Published in India!”

On Salman Rushdie’s comment, a Twitter user shared, “Your books are sh*t. ” The author, in response, shared, “Shut? Shot? I don’t understand.”

Take a look at the posts:

The post was shared two days ago.

“I think some in-hurry autocorrect trying to phonetically type Quichotte,” wrote a Twitter user referencing a book written by the author. “Short, maybe?” joked another. “I’m sure it’s autocorrect and he meant to type excellent,” expressed a third. “He meant, s(mas)h (hi)t,” expressed another.