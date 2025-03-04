Menu Explore
Elon Musk drops ‘yeah’ to Naval Ravikant X post: Here’s what the Indian-origin entrepreneur shared

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 04, 2025 07:45 AM IST

Naval Ravikant’s post on X, which attracted a comment from Elon Musk, has gone viral, with over one million views. The share has also prompted varied responses.

Naval Ravikant’s insightful remarks on life, work and more often attract the attention of social media users from across the world. His recent post is no different, and it received a one-word remake from Elon Musk. Reacting to a post about societal structures by Ravikant, the world’s richest man replied, “Yeah”.

Elon Musk and Naval Ravikant’s X interaction has intrigued social media users. (File Photo)
Elon Musk and Naval Ravikant’s X interaction has intrigued social media users. (File Photo)

What did Naval Ravikant share?

“The people who start the wars don’t fight them, the people who spend the taxes don’t pay them, and the people who forgive the criminals don’t live next to them,” he wrote. “Of course we’re going to have too many wars, too much spending, and too much crime,” he added.

Several social media users agreed with Ravikant’s post while reacting to Elon Musk’s reply. A few, however, criticized the X boss. Just like this individual who posted, “The third phrase was about you, Elon.”

How did social media react?

“Old men start wars - young men fight them,” an X user posted. Ravikant replied, “These days, the old women start wars, too.” Another commented, “What is the solution as you see it?” A third expressed, “Unsurprisingly, this leads to a cycle of unchecked power, inefficient spending, and societal instability. But the real question is, what do we do about it?” A fourth wrote, “Humans learn by feedback. These things happen when the feedback for their actions doesn't reach them. Lack of feedback takes us away from truth into illusions and false beliefs.”

Who is Naval Ravikant?

An Indian-born American entrepreneur and investor, he is celebrated for his insightful thoughts on wealth, happiness, and business and is regarded as a tech-age philosopher.

Last year, the Silicon Valley mogul appeared as a guest on Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps’ show. In a candid conversation during the podcast, he delved into the meaning of life, work, spirituality, love, and more.

What are your thoughts on Naval Ravikant’s post?

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
