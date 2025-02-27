Grimes, Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend and mother of three of his children, recently took to social media to express her opinions about the “unhinged mode” of Grok 3, an AI chatbot launched by the tech billionaire’s company xAI. She reposted a video of the AI chatbot letting out “inhuman screams” and labelled it as a “significantly better scene" than “any current sci-fi cinema." Grimes responded to a video showing how Elon Musk’s Grok 3 reacts while in ‘unhinged’ mode. (File Photo, X/@goodside)

“Unhinged mode”

“Grok 3 Voice Mode, following repeated, interrupting requests to yell louder, lets out an inhuman 30-second scream, insults me, and hangs up,” an X user wrote while posting a video. The clip captures the chatbot's behaviour in an interactive mode with an 18+ option.

What did Grimes say?

“This is significantly better than any scene in any current sci fi cinema in recent history. Life has definitely become a lot more interesting than art lately. Art is like sadly limping along trying to be as interesting as life. I am fairly convinced that the top creative talent is not actually in the arts at the moment,” the singer wrote.

“The state of technology is arguably the most compelling it's ever been on a philosophical level,” she added.

Check out the video:

Social media reacts:

An individual wrote, “I would love to see love between art and life, but neither seems all that compatible. There is beauty and disease in both, though.” Another added, “Yep, it still sounds like it’s reading a teleprompter without emotion.” A third commented, “I agree. Everything seems stale or recycled. There's a lot less originality. Local art fairs have enticed my muse the most.” A fourth expressed, “Traditional art will never go out of style or be overshadowed by technology. It has stood the test of time in a way modern innovations never will.”

Elon Musk launched the “scary smart” Grok 3 earlier this month. The AI chatbot has ten interactive modes for the users to experience, including a voice mode. Under this, the chatbot has several options: Wild “unhinged mode,” soft "romantic mode,” and scholarly “genius mode.”