Swift police action foils robbery attempt in Bengaluru, eight arrested with ₹1.01 crore: Report

In a high-speed police operation that took just 15 minutes from alert to arrest, Bengaluru cops nabbed eight men involved in a violent robbery attempt on Saturday evening and recovered ₹1.01 crore in stolen cash. In a remarkable 15-minute police operation, Bengaluru cops thwarted a violent robbery attempt, arresting eight suspects and recovering ₹1.01 crore. (Reuters)

The incident unfolded around 6:15 pm near Akshaya Park in Akshayanagar, close to Bannerghatta Road. Real estate businessman Mota Ram and his wife Lakshmi Devi were meeting Hemant, a car driver sent by his employer Mohan, a Tumakuru-based arecanut trader, to collect cash for a land deal, a report by the Deccan Herald said.

As the couple showed Hemant the two bags filled with money, two men on a bike approached them under the pretence of conducting a verification. Claiming they needed to record a video of the transaction, they began filming the vehicle and tried to force open its doors. When the couple resisted, the attackers turned violent. Despite the chaos, Ram managed to drive away with his wife and Hemant, the report said.

However, the attackers chased them, eventually forcing their car to stop in a deserted area by ramming into it. The victims were then assaulted and dragged into a nearby shed by the gang, now joined by additional accomplices. Phones were seized, and the victims were held captive for nearly two hours, with the robbers demanding ₹10 lakh for their release. Eventually, Hemant convinced the gang to let him call Mohan, during which he secretly alerted him about the incident.

Mohan immediately contacted senior police officials, triggering a rapid response. Hulimavu police, already patrolling nearby, reached the spot and arrested all eight suspects, rescuing the victims and recovering the full amount of money.

The accused, hailing from various parts of Bengaluru, are believed to have had prior knowledge of the cash deal. Police are continuing investigations in the matter.

