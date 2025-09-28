Bengaluru third worst city in the world for traffic? Viral post sparks talk over urban exodus

Bengaluru, once celebrated as India’s Silicon Valley and a magnet for ambitious professionals, is fast losing its sheen. What was once a city of dreams has, for many, turned into a daily grind marked by relentless traffic, crumbling roads, toxic air, and a skyrocketing cost of living. The city’s infrastructure has failed to keep pace with its explosive growth. Many residents of Bengaluru are now considering moving to nearby tier-2 cities like Mysuru as real estate prices are significantly lower, there is improved connectivity and a better quality of life. (X)

Residents are increasingly questioning whether the city still justifies the compromises. Overcrowded roads, unpredictable water supply, and unaffordable housing are pushing professionals and families to seek better alternatives, often in smaller, less chaotic cities nearby.

This growing disillusionment was highlighted recently by investment banker Sarthak Ahuja, who posted on LinkedIn about the silent migration away from Bengaluru. Citing a global traffic index, Ahuja noted that the city now ranks as the third-worst in the world for congestion, with residents reportedly wasting an average of 134 hours each year stuck in gridlock.

But the problems don’t stop at traffic. Worsening air quality, erratic civic services, and mounting expenses are making Bengaluru increasingly unliveable for many. As a result, cities like Mysuru are emerging as top choices for those seeking a more balanced lifestyle.

“Just in the past one year, real estate prices in Mysore have risen by over 50%…Despite that, property prices in Mysore are 30-50% cheaper compared to Bangalore, while rental yields are higher...,” Ahuja wrote. He pointed out that in Mysuru, travel times are dramatically shorter and expenses are typically 10–20 per cent less than in the state capital.

Flats in mid-range areas like Kuvempu Nagar and Vijayanagar can be found for around ₹60 lakh, while more upscale neighbourhoods like Saraswatipuram and Jayalakshmipuram start at ₹1 crore, he wrote.

The 2023 launch of the Bengaluru–Mysuru expressway has further catalysed this shift, he said, drastically reducing travel time and drawing interest from big-name developers eyeing long-term projects in the region.