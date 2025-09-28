Navratri 2025: Top makeup looks and accessories to try this festive season for garba nights and pandal hopping

Navratri 2025: The festive season is all about dressing up and looking your best as you head out for garba nights and pandal hopping. While outfits are often planned days in advance, the makeup and accessories become the stars that make the traditional outfit truly stand out. HT Lifestyle reached out to beauty and fashion experts to understand which makeup looks and accessories you should go for this festive season. Make sure you are all glammed up for your garba night with sweat-proof makeup hacks and efficient accessory selection.(AI Generated by Freepik)

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025: Already feeling drained from celebrations this festive season? Psychologists reveal top tips to cope

8-step application technique for sweat-proof makeup

Knowing how long you can safely keep makeup on without causing harm is crucial(PC: Shutterstock)

First up is sweat-proofing your makeup. With the humidity in the air and long hours spent walking around for pandal hopping or garba dancing, there's a chance your makeup might melt. To prevent this, you need to follow a designated makeup application routine that specifically ensures your look stays sweat-free and long-lasting.

Beauty expert Dr Blossom Kochhar (PhD in aromatherapy), founder and chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, shared this 8-step makeup routine to help you achieve a flawless, sweat-proof look:

Wash your face and apply just a light layer of moisturiser so the base sits better. A mattifying primer, especially around the nose and forehead, makes a big difference in controlling shine. For foundation, skip anything heavy and go for a breathable, sweat-resistant base or even just a compact powder, which does the job better on nights like these. Concealer should be used only where it’s really needed; otherwise, it creases fast when you’re moving around. Set everything with a light dusting of powder and choose waterproof kajal, eyeliner and mascara so nothing smudges during those non-stop twirls. If you sweat, don’t wipe; blot gently with tissue or blotting papers so the makeup doesn’t move. Lipstick should be long-wear, preferably matte or liquid, because creamy formulas vanish too soon when you’re eating or sipping on something. A quick spritz of setting spray before stepping out really helps lock the look. For touch-ups, you honestly only need your compact and your lip colour in the bag.

Makeup looks you can try this festive season

From bold to subtle, there are several makeup looks you can experiment with this festive season. (PC: Pinterest)

Next up is selecting the features you want to highlight in your makeup, whether it is a bold statement liner or a subtle, dewy eyeshadow. Understanding the correct application steps makes attaining your desired look much easier.

Vaishnavi Jain, head of product development at PAC Cosmetics, revealed the application techniques of a few signature elements of a glam makeup look:

1. Sharp winged liner

It adds boldness and a new definition to the eyes. But it has to be done right.

Begin with a smooth lid using some powder or primer. Build up the flick gently and slowly with a felt-tip liquid liner.

Using tape as a guide can be a great idea at times. The liner will pop if the rest of the eye is kept as simple as possible.

2. Bold red lips

Smooth out the lips with balm and then use concealer to neutralise the colour of the lips. This can make the red pop more than usual.

A matching lip liner is needed as well.

The lipstick won’t feather if the lips are filled in with the liner before applying it.

Staying through dinner and drinks will be easier; add some powder and put on a second coat.

3. Colourful eyeshadow

Try shades like emerald greens, rich purples, bright coral—the list goes on.

One standout shade should be chosen, and if it is blended well, it won’t seem overwhelming. Prime the lids to make the colour last longer.

Apply the shadow on with a finger or a brush and blend the edges. This will keep things grounded. Wrap up with mascara and let your eyes steal the show.

4. Minimal look

The ‘clean girl’ look with glowy skin, brushed-up brows, and glossy lips works for those who don't want heavy makeup.

It begins with skincare and a hydrated look. Then, a skin tint or light foundation can help even things out.

All that is needed is a clear brow gel, a little cream blush, and some highlighter on the face's high points.

A finishing mist would help in sealing that dewy feeling.

Accessorising for garba nights

Choose light jewellery for garba nights. (PC: Pinterest)

No festive look is truly complete without accessories, and this is especially true for garba, where they do most of the heavy lifting. But here's the catch, garba involves a lot of twirling, clapping and dancing, so which accessories are best suited to keep up with the movement?

Aditya Modak, co-founder of Utsaav, by Gargi, shared 4 accessories that are perfect for garba nights, and he also explained why they work so well:

1. Oxidised silver jewellery: Oxidised silver has a rustic feel that just perfectly matches traditional outfits. It’s usually super lightweight. Wear some beautifully detailed earrings, bangles, or a subtle necklace.

2. Statement Earrings: Long, beautiful jhumkas or dramatic danglers can take the look to the next level. They're fantastic because they catch the light every time you spin while doing garba, drawing all that attention to your face and movements. Go for lighter metals like brass, and double-check those clasps.

3. Stackable bangles or a kada: Wear a few thin bangles that you can stack or just one basic kada. They make the characteristic jingling sound and let your wrists move around more.

4. Hathpan kada (hand chain bracelet): Wear hathpan kada if you want to wear something different. It's a nice design that lies perfectly on the back of your hand and is a great mix of a bracelet and a ring. It stays in place because it's one piece and won't get tangled up when you clap or spin.