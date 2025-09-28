Woman shares 5 smart tips for stress free pandal hopping in Delhi’s CR Park during Durga Puja. Video

Durga Puja is one of India’s most celebrated festivals, with entire neighbourhoods transforming into vibrant showcases of devotion and artistry. In Delhi, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) stands as the city’s hub for the most elaborate pandals, attracting thousands of visitors each day. Now, a woman has gone viral for sharing practical advice on how to make pandal hopping smoother and more enjoyable. A viral clip offered key advice on CR Park pandal-hopping, urging visitors to use Metro, wear comfy shoes, carry water and arrive early.(Instagram/auda.belle)

The viral video and five tips

The video, uploaded by a woman with the Instagram handle @auda.belle, begins with her clear advice: “I am going to be visiting CR Park for Pandal Hopping. Listen to me carefully. First of all, ditch your car and take Metro. And get down at either Greater Kailash or Nehru Enclave. But Greater Kailash would be better.”

She went on to explain that the nearest pandals from Greater Kailash are located in Cooperative Park, either K Block or B Block. “B Block would be closer. You can start your Pandal Hopping from there,” she said.

Her second point was all about comfort. “Wear the most comfortable shoes you have. Because it is kilometres and kilometres of walking. Carry a water bottle. It can get a little stressful and tiring,” she advised. She also suggested carrying a small bag to keep belongings safe and hands free.

The final and most important reminder was about timing. “Come early, especially on Saptmi, Ashtmi, and Navmi because anyway the roads are going to be cordoned off. Unless you have a sticker on your car, you will not be allowed to enter CR Park. Parking is a big, big hassle here. So, the rule of thumb is take Metro and come early. Reach here by 4.30 or 5. Even six is fine, but anything later than that is going to be very, very crowded.”

Watch the clip here:

The clip was shared with a caption that read: “Keep these 5 things in mind before you visit CR Park for Pandal-Hopping: 1. Ditch your car and take Metro. 2. Wear walking-friendly shoes. 3. Carry a water bottle. 4. Carry a purse to keep your things safe. 5. Reach early, 4–5 pm is best. 7 pm is late. Happy Durga Puja!”

Social media reactions

The post has sparked a lively discussion among festival-goers. One viewer commented that the tips were “super useful for first-timers who might otherwise get overwhelmed by the chaos.” Another said they had “learnt the hard way last year when parking took over an hour.” A third voice added, “Metro is honestly the only way to do it, otherwise you will be stuck in traffic forever.”

Others chimed in with their own experiences. One person remarked that “comfortable shoes are a lifesaver when hopping between pandals.” Another praised the advice on reaching early, noting, “I arrived at 7.30 once and could barely get through the crowd.”