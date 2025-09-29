Airlines launch new direct flights from Bengaluru to Jodhpur, Udaipur and Jaisalmer this winter: Report

Travel enthusiasts and frequent flyers have something to look forward to this winter as air connectivity between Bengaluru and Rajasthan is set to get a major boost. Starting later this October and early November, new direct flight services will link the city with three of Rajasthan’s most popular destinations, namely, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer.
Air India Express stated that these additions aim to enhance accessibility to Rajasthan’s cultural heartlands, from Jodhpur’s regal forts to Udaipur’s lakefront palaces, encouraging not just tourism, but also business and cultural exchange, said the report.
IndiGo's direct Bengaluru to Jaisalmer service
Meanwhile, IndiGo is also adding to the excitement. The airline will begin a new daily direct service between Bengaluru and Jaisalmer from October 26, the report added.