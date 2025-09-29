Edit Profile
    Airlines launch new direct flights from Bengaluru to Jodhpur, Udaipur and Jaisalmer this winter: Report

    Air connectivity between Bengaluru and Rajasthan will improve this winter with new direct flights to Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer.

    Published on: Sep 29, 2025 10:42 AM IST
    By HT News Desk, Bengaluru
    Travel enthusiasts and frequent flyers have something to look forward to this winter as air connectivity between Bengaluru and Rajasthan is set to get a major boost. Starting later this October and early November, new direct flight services will link the city with three of Rajasthan’s most popular destinations, namely, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer.

    Air India Express and IndiGo will launch daily services from Bengaluru to three cities in Rajasthan. (REUTERS/File)
    As part of its Winter Schedule 2025, Air India Express is launching daily non-stop flights from Bengaluru to Jodhpur and Udaipur, beginning November 1, a report by The Hindu stated.

    – Bengaluru to Jodhpur: Departs at 12:45 pm, arrives at 3:10 pm

    – Jodhpur to Bengaluru: Departs at 3:35 pm, arrives at 6:25 pm

    – Bengaluru to Udaipur: Departs at 7:50 am, arrives at 10:10 am

    – Udaipur to Bengaluru: Departs at 10:40 am, arrives at 1:00 pm

    Air India Express stated that these additions aim to enhance accessibility to Rajasthan’s cultural heartlands, from Jodhpur’s regal forts to Udaipur’s lakefront palaces, encouraging not just tourism, but also business and cultural exchange, said the report.

    IndiGo's direct Bengaluru to Jaisalmer service

    Meanwhile, IndiGo is also adding to the excitement. The airline will begin a new daily direct service between Bengaluru and Jaisalmer from October 26, the report added.

    – Bengaluru to Jaisalmer (Flight 6E 6837): Departs at 1:05 pm, arrives at 4:00 pm

    – Jaisalmer to Bengaluru (Flight 6E 6838): Departs at 4:45 pm, arrives at 7:20 pm

    These new routes provide Bengalureans easier access to Rajasthan’s historic charm and desert landscapes just in time for the peak travel season.

