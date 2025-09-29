BJP's BY Vijayendra slams Cong govt over alleged 50% bribery in contractor payments in Karnataka

BJP leader and Shikaripura MLA, Vijayendra Yediyurappa, launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government, citing claims by the Karnataka State Contractors Association about rampant corruption in the payment process for public works. BJP leader Vijayendra linked the alleged corruption in the Karnataka government to poor public infrastructure in Bengaluru.

In a strongly worded post on social media platform X, Vijayendra alleged that contractors are being forced to pay nearly 50 per cent of their dues as bribes and kickbacks just to get their bills cleared. He claimed this massive leakage is severely hampering development in the state.

“The Karnataka State Contractors Association has revealed that under the @INCKarnataka government, rampant corruption forces them to pay nearly 50% in bribes and kickbacks just to clear their bills. This is the sorry state of affairs,” he stated on X.

“For every ₹100 meant for development, ₹50 is looted by Ministers. With only half the funds left - and even that uncertain of release - contractors are pushed to cut corners, use substandard material, and compromise on quality,” his post read.

He linked the alleged corruption to deteriorating public infrastructure, especially in Bengaluru, saying it’s no surprise that “our roads are crumbling and our infrastructure collapsing.”

Referring to the Congress party’s track record, he said, “Once again, it proves that the Only thing Congress does with efficiency is corruption,” and warned that public anger would soon reflect in the polls. “The people of Karnataka will soon see through this brazen loot and throw this inefficient and inept government out of power for a long time,” he wrote.