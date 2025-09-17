KSRTC bus driver saves passengers while suffering fatal heart attack in Bengaluru: Report

A routine bus journey along the Bengaluru-Harihara highway turned into a moment of quiet heroism on Tuesday, as a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver made a life-saving decision moments before his untimely death. Rajeev Beerasala Chakanni, a KSRTC driver, experienced a heart attack while driving but managed to safely stop the bus, protecting his passengers before collapsing. (Image by Tumisu from Pixabay )

Rajeev Beerasala Chakanni, 56 years old, who had been at the wheel of a Rajahamsa service bus, suffered a sudden heart attack while driving near the Nelamangala toll gate on National Highway 4. Despite battling intense chest pain, Rajeev managed to safely steer the bus to the side of the road, ensuring that all five passengers aboard remained unharmed, stated a report by The Hindu.

Once the vehicle came to a complete halt, Rajeev collapsed. An ambulance was quickly dispatched and he was rushed to Nelamangala Hospital, but he could not be revived, according to KSRTC officials.

Rajeev had been part of KSRTC since February 23, 2005, dedicating nearly 20 years of service to the state’s transport sector. At the time of the incident, he was operating on the Bengaluru-Davangere route.

Following the driver’s medical emergency, KSRTC promptly arranged for another bus to transport the stranded passengers to their destination.

The incident has once again brought attention to the health challenges faced by KSRTC’s workforce, particularly drivers and conductors who spend long hours on the road under stressful conditions.

The Nelamangala police have registered a case of unnatural death in this regard and are awaiting the results of the post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of Rajeev's death.