Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Mohandas Pai urge action as Blackbuck exits Bengaluru's tech hub over poor infra

The exodus of logistics tech firm Blackbuck from Bengaluru has reignited the conversation around the city's crumbling infrastructure, with industry veterans TV Mohandas Pai and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw publicly calling out the Karnataka government for its continued inaction. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is known for raising alarm against Bengaluru's deteriorating infrastructure.

Blackbuck, once one of the most prominent start-ups operating along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the heart of Bengaluru’s tech corridor, has reportedly decided to shift base, citing unbearable infrastructure challenges. The development triggered strong reactions from top industry voices, who took to social media to highlight the deteriorating civic conditions in India’s so-called Silicon Valley.

“Big big failure of governance,” says Pai

Former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai, a long-time advocate for better urban governance, did not mince words. Posting on X, Pai called the situation "beyond hope" and urged immediate intervention.

“Big big failure of governance in Bengaluru. Minister ⁦@DKShivakumar⁩ please see, cos are moving out of ORR. Situation beyond hope. Please intervene @GBAChiefComm @CMofKarnataka @PriyankKharge @PCMohanMP,” he wrote.

This is not the first time Pai has criticized the state’s handling of civic matters. After Bengaluru’s dismal ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2025 survey, placing the city among the bottom five major metros, he called it a “big shame” for both Bengaluru and Karnataka, blaming poor civic management and calling out the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for failing to deliver basic cleanliness and order.

“Emergency measures needed,” warns Mazumdar-Shaw

Echoing Pai’s concerns, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw described the situation as serious. In a brief but direct message, she posted:

“This is serious. Emergency measures needed to fix these issues @DKShivakumar.”

Mazumdar-Shaw has consistently used her platform to advocate for better infrastructure in Bengaluru. In an earlier statement, she lamented the decline of a city globally known for its talent and climate, expressing concern that poor governance is undermining its appeal.

Tech corridor in crisis?

The Outer Ring Road, home to several major IT parks and thousands of employees, has become symbolic of both Bengaluru's promise and its problems. Despite generating a significant share of Karnataka’s GDP, the region suffers from gridlocked roads, inadequate drainage, and frequent civic breakdowns.