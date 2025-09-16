Blackbuck to move out of Bengaluru Outer Ring Road due to bad roads, traffic

Blackbuck is planning to move out its “office + home” in Bengaluru’s Bellandur area on the Outer Ring Road due to bad roads and traffic. A file photo of traffic-congested roads in Bengaluru. (X/BengaluruPost)

“ORR (Bellandur) has been our ‘office + home’ for the last nine years. But it’s now very, very hard to continue here,” Rajesh Yabaji, co-founder of the logistics startup formally known as Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd., said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “We have decided to move out.”

This decision, according to Yabaji, was driven by three factors: