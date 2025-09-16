Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Blackbuck to move out of Bengaluru Outer Ring Road due to bad roads, traffic

    Bengaluru’s Bellandur area has been Blackbuck’s “office + home” for the last nine years, but it’s “now very very hard to continue here”, Rajesh Yabaji says.

    Published on: Sep 16, 2025 4:02 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Blackbuck is planning to move out its “office + home” in Bengaluru’s Bellandur area on the Outer Ring Road due to bad roads and traffic.

    A file photo of traffic-congested roads in Bengaluru. (X/BengaluruPost)
    A file photo of traffic-congested roads in Bengaluru. (X/BengaluruPost)

    “ORR (Bellandur) has been our ‘office + home’ for the last nine years. But it’s now very, very hard to continue here,” Rajesh Yabaji, co-founder of the logistics startup formally known as Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd., said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “We have decided to move out.”

    This decision, according to Yabaji, was driven by three factors:

    • The one-way commute for his colleagues has shot up to 1.5 hours
    • Roads are full of potholes and dust, with “lowest intent” to fix them
    • The situation isn’t likely to change in the next five years

    Built in the late 1990s, Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road was designed to link the city to major highways and divert heavy vehicles out, not for residential and office traffic. Most technology firms have set up their expansive offices in areas along the ORR—Whitefield, Sarjapur, Marathahalli and Bellandur—leading to increased traffic of office goers.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/ Blackbuck To Move Out Of Bengaluru Outer Ring Road Due To Bad Roads, Traffic
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes