Blackbuck to move out of Bengaluru Outer Ring Road due to bad roads, traffic

Blackbuck is planning to move out its “office + home” in Bengaluru’s Bellandur area on the Outer Ring Road due to bad roads and traffic.
“ORR (Bellandur) has been our ‘office + home’ for the last nine years. But it’s now very, very hard to continue here,” Rajesh Yabaji, co-founder of the logistics startup formally known as Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd., said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “We have decided to move out.”
This decision, according to Yabaji, was driven by three factors:
The one-way commute for his colleagues has shot up to 1.5 hours
Roads are full of potholes and dust, with “lowest intent” to fix them
The situation isn’t likely to change in the next five years
Built in the late 1990s, Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road was designed to link the city to major highways and divert heavy vehicles out, not for residential and office traffic. Most technology firms have set up their expansive offices in areas along the ORR—Whitefield, Sarjapur, Marathahalli and Bellandur—leading to increased traffic of office goers.