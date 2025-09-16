25-year-old cyber cafe owner in Bengaluru arrested for selling fake government IDs, certificates: Report

A 25-year-old man running a cyber cafe in Bengaluru’s Hebbagodi area has been arrested for allegedly making and selling fake government IDs and educational certificates for over a year. Bengaluru police uncovered the operation after a tip-off, leading to the arrest of Raghuveer and his associate. (Representative photo)

The accused has been identified as Raghuveer, who is from Anekal, and an ITI graduate. According to police, he was operating his cyber cafe on Bhavani Road as a front for creating forged documents, including Aadhaar cards and marks cards for SSLC and PU exams, said a report by The Hindu. Prices for the fake documents ranged from ₹2,000 to ₹10,000 for Aadhaar cards, and up to ₹50,000 for fake academic certificates, stated the report.

Most customers reportedly wanted the fake Aadhaar cards to check into hotels without using real IDs. Raghuveer would also offer advice, telling buyers of fake marks cards to apply only to private jobs to reduce the risk of detection.

The operation came to light after the Hebbagodi police officials received a tip-off. Inspector Somashekhar’s team sent an undercover cop posing as a customer to gather evidence, the report stated. Once the illegal activity was confirmed, police raided the shop and arrested Raghuveer along with his 19-year-old associate, Yashwanth, a pre-university (PU) dropout.

Officers seized several mobile phones and electronic devices used in the forgery. Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.