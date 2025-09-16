Bengaluru woman faces sexual harassment while aiding injured stray dog, man arrested: Report

In a horrific incident, a 29-year-old web designer in Bengaluru faced sexual harassment twice from a man on the night of September 7, Sunday, while she was trying to help an injured stray dog cross the road near Jakkur Double Road. A compassionate act turned into a nightmare for a Bengaluru woman who faced sexual harassment while trying to help an injured stray dog.(PTI)

The accused has been identified as Manjunath, who works as an engineer. He attempted to escape after the incident but was chased by the woman’s friends, according to a report by The Hindu.

He reportedly lost control of his vehicle, fell, and was caught before being handed over to patrolling police from the Amruthahalli station.

Despite initially managing to slip away, Manjunath was later traced to his apartment near Bagalur, said the report. He was found with injuries, admitted to a hospital, and subsequently placed under arrest by authorities.

In a similar incident recently, a woman who regularly fed stray dogs was allegedly assaulted by fellow residents of her apartment complex in Bengaluru’s Choodasandra area. The incident raised serious concerns about rising hostility toward individuals involved in animal care, highlighting growing tensions between compassion for strays and perceived safety or nuisance issues within residential communities.

Meanwhile, in Tumakuru district of Karnataka, a routine court visit turned into a horrifying experience for a woman when she was attacked by a stray dog on the premises of a court. The victim, 35-year-old Gangubai, had arrived to attend a hearing related to a family dispute. According to witnesses, she had just stepped out of the restroom when the dog suddenly pounced on her, leaving her with severe facial injuries.

Both cases underscore the urgent need for balanced and humane solutions to the stray dog issue.