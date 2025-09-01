Woman attacked by fellow residents for feeding stray dogs in Bengaluru: Report

In a troubling incident in Bengaluru’s Choodasandra area, a woman who has been regularly feeding stray dogs was allegedly attacked by a group of residents from her own apartment complex. The incident took place on the afternoon of August 27, around 4 pm, when the victim, identified as Neha Parween, stepped out for her routine act of compassion - feeding the neighborhood's stray dogs. She was accompanied by her father. Neha Parween, a Bengaluru resident who has cared for stray dogs for years, has filed a police complaint against five individuals.(Adobe Stock image for representational purpose only)

According to Neha, she has been caring for these animals for over four years without incident, reported news agency PTI. However, on this occasion, tensions escalated unexpectedly. As she was laying out food for the dogs, a confrontation broke out with a few apartment residents who, she alleged, not only objected to her feeding the animals but also physically assaulted her.

Neha later filed a formal complaint at the Parappana Agrahara Police Station, naming five individuals involved in the alleged assault - Salim, Sudha, Kavita, Aminul Rehman, and Vinod - all of whom are her fellow residents.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, as well as applicable provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the newly implemented criminal code.

Officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway to gather more details, including eyewitness accounts and any CCTV footage from the area. The incident has sparked concern among animal welfare advocates, who argue that citizens caring for stray animals should be protected, not penalized. Further developments in the case are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)