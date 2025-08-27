Rajasthan orders marking of feeding spots, proper sterilisation of stray dogs

The Rajasthan government has issued fresh directives to urban local bodies (ULBs) for strict enforcement of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, with a focus on creating safe feeding zones for community dogs and ensuring proper sterilisation. The directives were issued in compliance with the Supreme Court’s August 22 order on stray dogs. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

The directives issued in compliance with the Supreme Court’s August 22 order asked ULBs to identify and protect designated feeding points for stray dogs in consultation with Resident Welfare Associations and animal rights groups.

The Supreme Court on Friday last modified its August 11 directions on the mass capture of stray dogs. It clarified that canines picked up in Delhi and adjoining Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad will be released in the same locality after sterilisation and immunisation, except for those suffering from rabies or displaying aggressive behaviour.

The court essentially reiterated the ABC Rules, 2023, framed under Section 38 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. They require local authorities to run ABC and anti-rabies programmes involving catching, neutering, vaccinating, and releasing. The court clarified that community dogs must be picked up, sterilised, and vaccinated, and then released except for rabid or demonstrably aggressive animals.

Officials in Rajasthan said the fresh guidelines were issued to reduce conflict and provide safe spaces for both people and strays. The directives said no dog below six months can be sterilised. They mandate pre-surgery health tests and proper post-surgery care to ensure that the process remains scientific and humane.

Directorate of local bodies secretary Ravi Jain said the state is committed to lawful and compassionate control of the stray population. “Sterilisation and vaccination under ABC is the only scientific and humane approach to reduce stray dog numbers,” he said.

Jain said the guidelines balance public safety with animal welfare, combining disease control through vaccination with the constitutional duty of compassion towards animals.

ULBs have been instructed to immediately implement these directives, expand sterilisation capacity, and strengthen coordination with veterinarians and welfare groups. They have been directed to form monitoring committees with animal welfare representatives, maintain strict record-keeping, with photo/video evidence of each sterilisation. The UBLs have been asked to ensure transparent tendering, allowing contracts only to Animal Welfare Board of India-recognised agencies. Blacklisted or non-compliant agencies will be barred.

The directives came after officials were suspended in Bhilwara for cruelty against dogs.