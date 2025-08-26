Dogs thrashed, stuffed into sacks in Kanpur township; videos show brutality, FIR lodged

KANPUR: Residents of a premium township in Kanpur’s Jajmau area are under investigation after multiple videos, recorded over the past 10 days, purportedly showed hired men seizing stray dogs, thrashing them and stuffing them into sacks before carrying them away. The incidents, which took place in Emerald Gulistan, a residential enclave with nearly 200 flats, 90 bungalows and 100 villas, have triggered outrage among animal welfare groups, who allege that several dogs have died in the process. Chief veterinary officer of Kanpur Nagar Nigam, RK Niranjan, denied any involvement of municipal staff.(HT file photo)

Vidya Bhushan Tiwari, convenor of an animal welfare organisation, ‘A Faithful Hand’, lodged a complaint with the police after receiving the videos from residents. Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered against six unidentified persons.

Tiwari said residents had told his group that the catchers posed as members of the Kanpur Nagar Nigam’s cattle-catching squad. “They were reportedly paid between ₹500 and ₹2,000 per dog by township residents who wanted the stray population reduced. In reality, these men were hired privately to kill or maim the animals,” he claimed.

“The police received a complaint about cruelty and killing of dogs. We have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The accused are being identified with the help of CCTV footage and vehicle details visible in the videos. They will be arrested soon,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, Rajesh Pandey.

According to Sonal Gupta of ‘A Faithful Hand’, the organisation was alerted after residents shared videos of dogs being rounded up. “One clip shows the dogs lying listless, unable to move. Another records the men stuffing the animals into sacks, while a third has audio of them asking each other how many had been ‘packed’,” she said.

Gupta alleged that at least 10 dogs have died in the process and that their bodies were later dumped near the Ganga and in other remote areas. “We informed the Jajmau police control room immediately after receiving the footage. Officers visited the spot and conducted an inquiry, during which a group of men admitted to having been paid to capture the dogs,” she said.

Chief veterinary officer of Kanpur Nagar Nigam, RK Niranjan, denied any involvement of municipal staff. “We have taken cognisance of the videos. Those seen in them have no connection with the KNN’s cattle-catching squad. It appears to be a gang engaged in criminal activity,” he said. “The nagar nigam only undertakes sterilisation of stray dogs and releases them afterwards. There is no mandate to harm or kill them.”

The incident has renewed debate over stray dog management in urban spaces. Animal rights volunteers argue that violent methods not only inflict cruelty, but also fail to address the underlying problem. “The Supreme Court and Animal Welfare Board of India have repeatedly emphasised sterilisation and vaccination as the only legal approach. What happened in Jajmau is illegal and inhumane,” added Gupta.

Police officials said efforts are under way to track down the men seen in the videos and to establish whether residents colluded in hiring them. “We are examining the footage and questioning residents to find out who called these people. Both those who carried out the act and those who employed them will be held accountable,” ADCP Pandey said.

For now, ‘A Faithful Hand’ has demanded that the authorities trace the carcasses of the dogs and carry out a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death. The group has also written to the district administration seeking stricter enforcement of animal welfare laws.