Stray dog mauls woman’s face at Karnataka court, locals beat animal to death

A routine court visit turned into a nightmare in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district on Saturday after a stray dog attacked a woman on the premises of Gubbi Court, leaving her with severe facial injuries. The shocking incident comes amid growing concern over stray dog attacks in Karnataka.(Pixabay/Representative)

The victim, identified as Gangubai (35), a resident of Beerasandra village in Tiptur taluk, had come to the court for a family dispute case. According to witnesses, she had just stepped out of the toilet when the stray dog suddenly pounced on her, NDTV reported.

As she attempted to escape, the dog bit her repeatedly on the face. Eyewitnesses described how Gangubai, supported by a bystander, was left bleeding profusely, with blood streaking across her face.

Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot and pulled her free from the animal’s grip. Enraged by the incident, they later chased the dog down and killed it, the NDTV report further added.

Gangubai was initially taken to Gubbi Taluk Hospital for treatment before being shifted to Bengaluru for advanced medical care.

This also comes amid a high-profile national debate over stray dog control, reignited by a recent Supreme Court directive regarding dog management in Delhi. The apex court had initially ordered all stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region to be captured and housed in shelters within eight weeks to safeguard public safety.

However, following widespread protests, the court reversed its stance, now mandating that only rabid or aggressive dogs be retained, while the rest are to be sterilised, vaccinated, and released back into their original neighbourhoods, in line with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

