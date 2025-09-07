Bengaluru's GBA begins work with crackdown on encroachments, drains: Report

Repair work in Bengaluru has kicked into high gear under the banner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA) latest citywide cleanliness and enforcement drive. From footpath clean-ups to stormwater drain desilting, authorities are even slapping fines on big-name eateries. The GBA replaces the BBMP as Bengaluru’s central planning authority. (X/@KiranKS)

ALSO READ | Tragic scooter crash claims teen's life in Bengaluru; Younger brother injured: Report

Saturday saw multiple zones spring into action as commissioners from different corners of the city rolled up their sleeves to supervise clean-up operations, remove illegal footpath encroachments and bring long-ignored civic issues back into the spotlight, as per a report by The Hindu.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru residents can now check their new municipal corporation boundaries using this GIS map

In Shivajinagar and VV Puram, Central Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan personally oversaw the removal of roadside obstructions and illegal stalls, aiming to restore walkable footpaths in densely populated neighbourhoods. Over in CV Raman Nagar, a popular food joint on 80-ft Road - Empire Hotel - found itself in hot soup after being fined ₹10,000 for footpath encroachment, said the report.

Cholan also directed officials to set up mobile toilets in high-footfall areas like Majestic, a much-needed move for pedestrians and daily commuters.

Meanwhile, stormwater drains got some long-overdue attention in Sarjapur, where East Corporation Commissioner Ramesh DS led desilting operations. In Kengeri, West Corporation Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra took charge of clearing illegal structures that had cropped up along pedestrian routes, potentially easing congestion in the area.

The clean-up wave also hit the southern suburbs - JP Nagar 1st Phase and Sarakki Main Road - where South Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh directed bulldozers and workers to free up clogged and encroached stretches, the report said.

Even the northern limits of the city weren’t left out. In Yelahanka, newly appointed North Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar held a kick-off meeting with local officials.