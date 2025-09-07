Tragic scooter crash claims teen's life in Bengaluru; Younger brother injured: Report

A late night scooter ride turned fatal for a 13-year-old boy near Harapanahalli in the Jigani area of Bengaluru Rural on Friday. The teenager, identified as M Rehan, lost his life after the two-wheeler he was riding collided with a car from behind. His 10-year-old brother, M Ayan, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries and is currently being treated at a local hospital. Highway accidents in Nepal, which are mostly covered by mountains, are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads. (File)

The siblings were reportedly on their way home after attending Eid-e-Milad prayers at a mosque when the incident occurred, according to a report by The Times of India. Police sources said Rehan was driving the scooter at a high speed and crashed into a car ahead. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, which caused him to suffer grievous head injuries, turning fatal.

Authorities revealed to the publication that the vehicle is registered in the name of the boys' grandmother, P Mumtaz. A case has been registered against her for allowing a minor to operate the scooter, which is in violation of traffic laws. The boys' parents live and work outside Karnataka. Their father, Manoj Ravat, is employed as a carpenter in Bihar, while their mother, Sultana, works as a housekeeping staffer in Dubai, the report said.

In a separate incident reported the same night, a 53-year-old businessman from Sarjapur, K Ventakappa, lost control of his motorbike near Kulumenahalli in the Bannerghatta region. The bike reportedly skidded off the road, leading to severe injuries. Ventakappa succumbed to his injuries shortly after the crash.