Court sentences woman to life imprisonment for murdering nephew near Bengaluru: Report

A shocking case from Chikkaballapur district near Bengaluru reached its conclusion on Friday, when the Third District and Sessions Court sentenced a 37-year-old woman to life imprisonment for the murder of her nephew. The convict, identified as Ambika, was also ordered to pay a fine of ₹25,000. The murder had reportedly taken place near Bengaluru in 2023. (Shutterstock)

The crime dates back to November 30, 2023, in Muttakadahalli village under Gudibande police limits. Ambika, harbouring resentment against her elder sister Anitha, lured Anitha’s children - eight-year-old Manushri and six-year-old Madhu - on the pretext of buying them snacks. Taking them to a mango grove near Hirenagawali cross, she bludgeoned Madhu to death and buried his body in a shallow pit, while deciding to dispose of Manushri by leaving her in an orphanage in Bengaluru, a report by The Hindu stated.

The plan, however, unravelled unexpectedly. While travelling in an autorickshaw with the surviving child, Ambika spoke openly about her intentions. The alert driver grew suspicious and drove them straight to Cubbon Park Police Station. There, the truth began to surface.

Investigators discovered that Ambika had been living with Anitha’s family after being abandoned by her husband. Tensions had escalated in the household, with Anitha warning her younger sister about her disruptive behaviour. Consumed by anger, Ambika chose to take revenge in the most tragic manner possible.

Police teams from Cubbon Park and Gudibande worked together to trace the sequence of events. Initially, Ambika denied harming Madhu, claiming he had gone to a shop. But when confronted with her niece’s statement, she admitted to the killing, the report stated. Officers later exhumed the boy’s body from the grove, confirming the murder.

Manushri’s statement in court proved pivotal in bringing justice to the gruesome case.