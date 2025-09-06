Man brandishing dagger in Bengaluru road rage incident booked, police say 'keep roads drama-free'

The Bengaluru City Police have shared a dramatic before-and-after video of a road rage incident on their official Instagram account. The first part of the clip, recorded by a commuter, shows a man brandishing a dagger and threatening people near the Lingarajpuram flyover underbridge on Hennur Main Road. When a goods vehicle driver tried to stop him as he attempted to flee on a two-wheeler with an associate, the miscreant retaliated by damaging the vehicle. A road rage incident in Bengaluru went viral as police posted a video showing a man with a dagger; he was later booked.(Instagram/blrcitypolice)

The latter part of the video includes a copy of the complaint registered under the Arms Act, 1959, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The report states that the incident occurred on 4 September 2025 near the Lingarajpuram flyover. Case records confirm that the entry was made in the General Diary at 10:15 pm the same day, following which an investigation was launched.

The clip also features the same man, this time presumably after his arrest.

Police caption warns against aggression

Sharing the clip, the Bengaluru City Police wrote:

“Road rage will not get you anywhere except into trouble. Weapons, aggression and reckless behaviour have no place on Bengaluru streets. Offenders will face strict action, and if you witness something, dial 112. Stay calm, drive safe and keep our roads drama-free.”

Within one hour of posting, the video attracted over 2 lakh views and many comments from citizens reacting to the shocking visuals.

Public reaction

One user commented, “This is why road safety awareness is so important, you never know when things can escalate.” Another added, “Glad to see the police taking swift action and sharing transparency with the public.”

A third person wrote, “People brandishing weapons on the streets is terrifying, we need stricter checks.” Another said, “The caption is on point, aggression has no place on our roads.”

Some users also expressed relief, with one noting, “Good to know the man has been caught, otherwise it could have ended badly.” Another user remarked, “Police sharing such updates builds trust with the public.”