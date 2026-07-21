BMW kills biker in Industrial Area-Phase 2, Chandigarh

Chandigarh While the accused’s car has been impounded, he hasn’t been arrested so far. (HT PHOTO)

In yet another mishap involving a luxury car, a 24-year-old IT professional was killed after a rashly driven BMW allegedly hit his motorcycle head-on near the Kalibari Temple traffic lights in Industrial Area-Phase II on Monday morning.

The victim, Pratham, a resident of Ramdarbar, was returning home after a workout when the crash occurred.

Police said the BMW driver, later identified as Avatar of Mohali, rushed the victim to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, in an autorickshaw but the latter was declared brought dead.

While the accused’s car has been impounded, he hasn’t been arrested so far.

A case of rash driving and death by negligence has been registered at the Sector-31 police station.

The accused will be arrested soon, police said.

According to information, the victim had landed a job at an IT firm in Panchkula only a few days ago.

53-yr-old labourer dies as tipper truck hits him on highway in Pinjore

Panchkula

A 53-year-old labourer died after a tipper truck allegedly hit him on the Basola highway in Pinjore on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Avtar Singh, a resident of Basola village.

According to the FIR lodged at Pinjore police station, the victim was walking to work with his brother, Mewa Singh, around 8 am when the tipper truck, bearing registration number HR-68C-2780, hit him.

His brother told the police that he, along with the truck driver and other passersby, rushed Avtar to a private hospital in Pinjore, from where he was referred to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

As his condition worsened, doctors referred him to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, but he died on the way.

Police have registered an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the truck driver.

Head constable Mandeep Singh, the investigating officer, said the body was handed over to the family after the postmortem examination on Monday.