Ensure Antyodaya cards for eligible families in Zero Poverty campaign, Yogi tells officials

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said a special team of the UP State Transformation Commission be constituted to ensure that all eligible families identified under the state’s zero poverty campaign are issued Antyodaya cards. He also directed officials to link them with all applicable government welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and the prime minister and chief minister housing programmes. The CM also reviewed the issue of high-tension electricity lines passing over sewer lines and manholes in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area and directed the departments concerned to resolve such safety hazards through coordinated action. (File Photo)

He laid emphasis on ensuring that the comprehensive benefits of government schemes should reach every eligible family.

Adityanath was reviewing the progress of key infrastructure, industrial development, investment, public welfare and service delivery projects across the state at the sixth meeting of the State Transformation Commission.

Officials informed the meeting that around 12.50 lakh families have been surveyed under the Zero Poverty campaign. Of these, nearly nine lakh families have been found eligible under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana while about five lakh families are proposed to be covered under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme, according to a press release.

The review also revealed that around 6.67 lakh families do not possess Ayushman Bharat health cards. Of these, nearly five lakh people have already been registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board while registration of the remaining eligible families is underway.

The government has also set a target of providing skill training to at least one member of 10.6 lakh identified families, officials said.

The CM was informed that land acquisition has gathered pace. Land has been made available for 88.45% of the Farrukhabad Link Expressway, 72.71% of the Jhansi Link Expressway, 63% of the Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link Expressway and 59.35% of the Jewar Link Expressway.

He reviewed all proposed projects, including the Meerut-Haridwar, Vindhya, Vindhya-Purvanchal and Noida-Jewar Link Expressways and asked the DMs to ensure land availability by July 31.

“On matters relating to land, dialogue should be established directly with landowners,” he added.

While reviewing the Lucknow Night Safari project, it was informed in the meeting that the Supreme Court had granted permission for its implementation on July 15. The CM directed that all formalities be completed at the earliest and that the project be taken forward in a time-bound manner.

During the review of the Multi Modal Logistic Hub and Multi Modal Transport Hub being developed in Greater Noida, the meeting was informed that 301 hectares of the total 323 hectares of land have been acquired. Five companies have registered for the logistics park and the allotment process is moving forward. He said all formalities relating to the project should be completed within the stipulated timeline.

Adityanath also reviewed the model building bye-laws for industrial development authorities and said the necessary amendments linked to ease of doing business should be finalised at the earliest. About the textile park being developed in Lucknow, he was informed that the project’s infrastructure

is being developed rapidly. He directed that the pace of construction be maintained and that the site be developed as a major hub for the state’s textile and apparel industry.

The Aqua Bridge project in Unnao also came for review and the chief minister directed that all pending technical and administrative formalities be completed at the earliest and that both projects be implemented within the prescribed timeline.

The CM also reviewed the issue of high-tension electricity lines passing over sewer lines and manholes in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area and directed the departments concerned to resolve such safety hazards through coordinated action.

About the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), he said there should be no unnecessary delay in administrative decisions required to maintain the pace of industrial development in Bundelkhand.

Reviewing utilisation of the District Mining Fund, he said the fund be used transparently and to high standards for local needs and public works. He reviewed the development projects approved under the MP Local Area Development Fund and MLA Local Area Development Fund and said works proposed by public representatives are directly linked to local needs. He asked the DMs to regularly review these projects and ensure their completion within the stipulated timeline.