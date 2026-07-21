Nagaland landslide toll rises to seven as CM Rio visits worst-hit Mon district

Assessment of Landslide Impact Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday visited landslide-hit Mon district to assess the damage as the death toll from rain-triggered landslides and floods rose to seven with the recovery of two more bodies, while rescue teams continued searching for two missing persons. Visuals from the site of a hilly region hit by landslides. (ANI)

Officials said search and rescue teams recovered two more bodies on Monday, including that of a 13-year-old boy. Deputy commissioner of Mon, Wennyei Konyak, said one of the seven deaths was reported from Tizit sub-division, where a person drowned in floodwaters.

“The total bodies retrieved stands at seven. Two more persons are still missing in the debris and search and rescue volunteers are continuing to look for them,” Konyak told HT.

“Mon district remains cut off from all sides due to landslides and floods, so we are currently concentrating on two main areas - to retrieve the two missing bodies, and to clear the main roads for passage,” he added.

The official said around 800 houses have been damaged by landslides and floods in the district, affecting nearly 4,500 people.

During his visit, Rio interacted with district officials, tribal bodies and youth volunteers involved in the relief effort. He also handed over ₹10 lakh to civil society organisations led by the Konyak Union for immediate relief and assured that the state government would take all necessary measures to address the crisis.

“Visited Mon to assess conditions on the ground. Met with community leaders and those leading relief efforts. Reviewed ongoing response and restoration work. Also conducted an aerial survey of Tizit and Tuli. The government remains committed to relief and early restoration of affected areas,” Rio later posted on X.

The chief minister had also announced an immediate ex gratia of ₹4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person and ₹74,000 for every injured person.

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has placed all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) on high alert and directed them to activate their respective District Emergency Operations Centres following incessant rainfall that triggered landslides, flash floods and severe waterlogging across the state.

Apart from Mon, the districts of Mokokchung, Shamator and Wokha have also been affected. The NSDMA has directed district authorities to prioritise the safety of residents and evacuate people from severely waterlogged, low-lying and areas prone to landslides, including unstable embankments and riverbanks.