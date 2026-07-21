THANE: A joint team of the police and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized 612 bottles of banned Oxytocin injections from a dairy in Ulhasnagar during a raid, with police suspecting the involvement of an interstate racket supplying the restricted drug for illegal use in dairy animals. 612 bottles of banned Oxytocin drug seized from Ulhasnagar dairy

The raid was conducted on Thursday at the tabela of Prakash Wadhwani, 64, who owns 55 buffaloes and sells more than 250 litres of milk daily through his dairy outlet in Ulhasnagar. According to officials, the seized 100-ml bottles carried no brand name or manufacturer details.

FDA inspector Manish Ghotmare said the seizure was significant because Oxytocin is prohibited for routine use in dairy animals. “The administration of Oxytocin to dairy animals and the consumption of milk from such animals pose significant health risks, not only to humans but also to the animals,” he added.

Central police station investigating officer Deva Kobarne said efforts were underway to identify the source of the consignment and uncover the network supplying the banned drug.

Ashok Bhonsle, Assistant Professor at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (COVAS), Udgir, told HT, “Oxytocin is a hormonal injection that can be administered only on the prescription of a registered veterinary doctor, and only when it is medically required for an animal, but some tabela owners in Mumbai and elsewhere illegally procure the hormonal injections to increase milk production and facilitate faster milk extraction.”