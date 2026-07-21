Amritpal will contest Punjab assembly polls: Ayali

Dakha MLA and senior leader of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) Manpreet Singh Ayali on Monday stated that jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh will contest the upcoming Punjab assembly elections since he was their “CM face”. Amritpal contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from the Khadoor Sahib segment of Punjab and registered a thumping victory. (PTI)

Accompanied by party chief and Amritpal’s father Tarsem Singh, Ayali was responding to media queries during a press conference held at Amritsar Press Club here. SAD leader from Tarn Taran Iqbal Singh Sandhu joined the event, along with his supporters on the occasion.

When asked whether Amritpal will contest the assembly elections, Ayali said, “The party has already decided that Amritpal Singh would be its CM face in the elections so he would contest the assembly elections.”

However, he did not disclose from which segment he would contest, stating that only the party would decide about it.

Lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail under various cases, mainly the one registered against him and his aides for laying siege to the Ajnala police station in April 2023, Amritpal contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from the Khadoor Sahib segment of Punjab and registered a thumping victory.

Amritpal’s three-year detention under the National Security Act (NSA) at the Dibrugarh Central Jail expired on April 22 this year. However, the Punjab and Haryana high court granted the Punjab government’s plea to keep him at the same facility, acknowledging danger of breach of public order.