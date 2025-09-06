Karnataka boy, 9, dies after brother accidentally fires air gun; farm owner, caretaker booked: Report

A nine-year-old boy was killed in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district on Friday after his younger brother accidentally pulled the trigger of an air gun, leading to murder charges being filed against a farm owner and his caretaker. The tragic incident occurred at a farm in Somanahalli Chipagi village near Sirsi. (Representational Image)

The tragic incident occurred at a farm in Somanahalli Chipagi village near Sirsi, where Kariyappa Basappa Undi, the son of a daily wage worker, was struck by a pellet from the air gun. His seven-year-old sibling allegedly fired the weapon while playing, not realising its danger, Indian Express reported.

(Also Read: Bengaluru auto driver seen with baby strapped to chest while driving. Watch viral video)

The entire episode was captured on CCTV, which shows Kariyappa collapsing after his brother pulls the trigger of an air gun being handled by caretaker Nitish Gouda, 40. The shot appears to have been fired at close range, the report added.

Following a complaint by Kariyappa’s mother, Pavitra Basappa Undi, 28, the Sirsi police booked Gouda and Raghav Hegade, 62, a farm owner, under charges of murder and provisions of the Indian Arms Act for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

According to police, the land where the accident occurred belonged to Ganapathi Hegade, Raghav’s brother. Pavitra’s family had been employed on Ganapathi’s farm and stayed on the premises. Raghav, who owned a neighbouring farm, was visiting when the incident unfolded.

The complaint further alleged that Raghav had procured the unlicensed air gun and asked Gouda to use it to drive away monkeys from the farmland. Pavitra also accused Gouda of harbouring resentment towards her children.

“The children used to play around the house and farm on holidays. Gouda had previously shouted at them and complained they were annoying. On September 5, when the children were playing, the caretaker used the air gun and fired at my son Kariyappa,” her statement claimed, according to the publication.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the fatal shooting.

(Also Read: Bengaluru police crack down on visa overstays, book 23 cases against foreign nationals, landlords: Report)