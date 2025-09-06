Bengaluru police crack down on visa overstays, book 23 cases against foreign nationals, landlords: Report

City police have intensified action against foreign nationals overstaying their visas and landlords failing to comply with mandatory tenant registration rules. Officials warned that the enforcement drive will continue in the coming weeks against both categories of violators. (Representational Image)(PTI)

So far, 23 cases have been registered, mostly against individuals whose passports and visas had expired but who continued to reside and work in the city. The move comes after a directive from the DCP (Whitefield division) to enforce the Registration of Foreigners Act more strictly.

The eastern division accounted for the majority of the cases: seven in Yelahanka, five in Kothanur, and three in Yelahanka New Town. Kodigehalli and Chikkajala police stations registered two cases each, while Amruthahalli, Bagalur, Sampigehalli, and Vidyaranyapura booked one case each, Deccan Herald reported.

(Also Read: Karnataka BJP chief alleges CM Siddaramaiah ‘knows he is an offender’ in MUDA case)

Police clarified that action was taken not only against foreign nationals but also against landlords who had failed to submit the mandatory ‘Form-C’, which enables authorities to track foreign tenants and visitors.

Officials warned that the enforcement drive will continue in the coming weeks against both categories of violators.

(Also Read: Police posts pic of man allegedly captured in Bengaluru PG horror video: ‘Women Harassment, theft are serious crimes’)