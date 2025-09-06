Police posts pic of man allegedly captured in Bengaluru PG horror video: ‘Women Harassment, theft are serious crimes’

A video of a shocking intrusion at a PG in Bengaluru went viral, sending shockwaves across the nation. In the video, a woman fought off an intruder at night. Bengaluru Police has responded to the incident, informing that the man from the video, who allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted the woman, was detained. The man detained by Bengaluru Police allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a woman. (Instagram/@blrcitypolice)

The Bengaluru cops shared a video which shows a snippet from the viral CCTV footage of a woman kicking and punching a man. The next shot shows the man the police detained.

A translated text insert on the video read, "On 29-08-2025, an incident of an unknown person misbehaving with a young woman in a PG was reported under the jurisdiction of Sudduguntepalya Police Station. A case was immediately registered, and under the guidance of DCP Fire Division, ACP Miko Layout and PI Sudduguntepalya, he was taken into custody and reported for further legal action.”

The cop shared a screenshot of the FIR's content. A translated version of the document read that the woman was sleeping in her room when, around 3 am, she noticed someone enter her room. Initially, she thought it was her roommate, but soon realised it was an intruder after she felt someone touching her.

He allegedly pointed a knife at her and told her to stay quiet. However, she chased him out and then fought off the intruder. In the commotion, the intruder allegedly stole ₹2,500 from the woman’s room.

Bengaluru Police wrote, “Women Harassment and theft are serious crimes. Those who indulge in such acts will face strict legal action. For immediate help, Dial 112 — Bengaluru City Police always at your service,” in their Instagram post.