'I feel like a ghost': Bengaluru techie opens up about isolation and loneliness at work and home

A young software development engineer from Bengaluru went viral on Reddit after she shared her emotional struggles with feeling lonely and unseen in both her workplace and her PG (paying guest accommodation). A software engineer shared that she feels like a ghost in the bustle of Bengaluru.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In the post, the Redditor (@Confident-Floor-2943) explained that she had recently been offered a full-time job after completing an internship.

Although this was a big step in her career, her personal life started to feel empty. Her close friends now live far away, and her PG feels cold and silent. “Even when I cry or laugh, no one notices,” she wrote. “I feel like a ghost.”

People who stay in big cities like Bengaluru for work often feel lonely and disconnected, despite being surrounded by people. Living away from family and support systems adds to the emotional weight, especially for young professionals adjusting to new jobs and environments.

Silent loneliness:

In her post, she also spoke about feeling excluded at work. As the only woman on a male-dominated team, she said her teammates often ignore her, even though another male colleague who joined at the same time was treated very differently.

With senior staff leaving the company, she is not receiving support from her team leads.

"So in my office, the guys treat me very differently. They do not acknowledge me or do not include me in trivial things," she wrote.

The techie shared how her daily life became more isolating. Friends who once lived nearby have moved, and she finds it hard to visit others due to Bengaluru’s heavy traffic.

“Even if I’m crying or laughing or shouting, they won't bat an eye. I feel like I might have a breakdown,” she adds.

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@Confident-Floor-2943/Reddit)

Reddit users responded with empathy and support, saying they could relate to her feelings of loneliness and isolation. Some shared similar experiences of being ignored at work and feeling disconnected in big cities like Bengaluru.

One of the users commented, “I'm here for 4 years now, and I even feel the same. You are alone. The city has become very depressing from the core.”

“Everyone goes through this phase, welcome to adulthood. I know it might sound a bit harsh and probably not what you wanna hear right now, but get used to the feeling,” another commented.

Others offered kind words, encouraged the techie to seek mental health support, or suggested ways to build new social connections.