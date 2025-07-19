Manager's heartbreak turns toxic: Indian techie faces delayed pay for rejecting married boss' indirect proposal

In a Reddit post, an Indian techie claimed that her foreign boss started targeting her at work after she didn’t reciprocate his romantic advances. She alleged that since turning down his “indirect proposal,” she has faced salary delays and micromanagement. An Indian techie claimed she is facing harassment, including a salary delay, after rejecting her manager’s indirect proposal. (Representational image). (Unsplash/resumegenius)

“Boss caught feelings, I didn’t reciprocate — now my work life is a mess,” the woman, who works remotely for a European company, wrote. She claimed he expressed his feelings earlier this year during a one-on-one call. However, when she didn’t reciprocate, he allegedly started “throwing tantrums.” The woman said her boss is married but could be headed for a separation.

“He also seems jealous or uncomfortable when I speak to other male colleagues, even though he pretends not to care. He checks in on me randomly when I’m offline, asking if I’m okay or need anything. There’s this weird emotional undercurrent, and it’s honestly draining,” she wrote.

“At the same time, he’s delayed my salary, assigned tasks that are way outside my role, and publicly called me out twice for things I didn’t do — like not following processes. It feels like he’s using work to express his hurt or resentment,” she continued.

After talking about the situation some more, she added that switching jobs at this very moment isn’t a possibility for her.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “The best thing for you to do would perhaps be to prepare to pack your bags from here and join somewhere else. Since he is your boss, even POSH will not be taken seriously because HRs work for companies and not for employees. I know what I am suggesting sounds like running, but we are just bunnies in this world, and we gotta act in our interests. Start preparing and switch if possible.”

Another suggested, “There is a reason why HR and sexual harassment rules exist in workplaces and courts. Please document everything, get a lawyer and sue his sorry a**. You’ll never have to work your entire life anymore.”

A third added, “Well, OP, I think your boss is selfish and his feelings for you do not exceed his selfishness. I (31M) was single for more than 4 years after my girlfriend passed away in the Covid 2nd wave. In March, this new girl joined. I really liked her, but I am one level above her. She'll need 5-6 years to reach the equivalent of my position. I talk to her through messages sometimes. Totally platonic. Got a transfer order one week ago. I plan to tell her after I am relieved by the end of this week because I don't want her to feel uncomfortable if she doesn't feel the same way. Your boss is selfish and doesn't see things clearly.”

A fourth wrote, “This is a non-repairable situation. Look for another job ASAP. All the best!” Several other people shared the same notion. The OP responded that in the present job market, it would be hard to get a job that would match her current salary. She added that her current job is remote and helps her spend more time with her family.