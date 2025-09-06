Karnataka BJP chief alleges CM Siddaramaiah ‘knows he is an offender’ in MUDA case

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was aware of his role in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, claiming that the “clean chit” granted to him was obtained “deceitfully.” On Thursday, the state cabinet accepted the Justice P N Desai Commission report, which exonerated Siddaramaiah and his family.

The commission, headed by former Karnataka High Court judge PN Desai, had submitted its findings to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on July 31.

Reacting to the development, Vijayendra told reporters, “I have seen reports about the CM being given a clean chit in the MUDA case. If Siddaramaiah had not done anything wrong, he wouldn’t have returned 14 sites to MUDA. People are saying he has taken a clean chit deceitfully.”

He added, “If Siddaramaiah were honest, he should have resigned by now. He is dreaming about breaking Devaraj Urs’s record as CM. Let anyone give him a clean chit in the MUDA case, his conscience knows the truth. He knows he is an offender.”

According to officials, the commission found no illegality in the allotment of 14 plots to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi BM, given in exchange for 3.16 acres of her land in Kesare village, Mysuru, which MUDA had acquired for developing a residential layout. The inquiry also covered allegations of irregularities in MUDA from 2006 to July 2024.

The case pertains to the compensatory allotment of 14 sites to Parvathi in the upmarket Vijayanagar Layout (3rd and 4th stages) of Mysuru. It was alleged that these sites were of greater value than the land acquired from her.

Under MUDA’s 50:50 scheme, landowners whose property was acquired for residential layouts were entitled to half the developed land in return. Allegations were also raised that Parvathi did not hold legal title over the 3.16 acres in Survey No. 464 of Kesare village, Kasaba hobli, Mysuru taluk.

Earlier, the Lokayukta police had also given a clean chit to Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, and two others, citing lack of evidence. The FIR filed in the case names Siddaramaiah, his wife, his brother-in-law B M Mallikarjun Swamy, Devaraju, who had sold land to Swamy, which was later gifted to Parvathi—and others.

