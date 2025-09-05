Bengaluru: A judicial commission has given a clean chit to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his family in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (Muda) land allotment case, which had created a massive political uproar in the southern state for months. Muda case: Judicial panel clean chit to Siddaramaiah, family

State’s law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil said the findings of the Justice (retired) PN Desai-led inquiry commission were presented at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“PN Desai (chairman of the judicial commission) has given a clean chit to chief minister and CM’s family in MUDA case,” Patil told reporters.

The case pertains to alleged allotment of 14 residential sites, estimated at ₹56 crore, to Siddaramaiah’s wife BM Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru as compensation for 3.16 acres of her land “acquired” by Muda. It is alleged that Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres at Kasare village in Mysuru taluk and that the plot was a gift to her from her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy, who claimed to have bought it from one J Devaraju.

The allegations created a political storm earlier this year, with opposition BJP leaders demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

Earlier, Karnataka Lokayukta filed a closure report citing insufficient evidence against the CM, his wife, and others. The Enforcement Directorate, however, alleged that evidence on denotification and site allotments were overlooked. The Karnataka high court is likely to hear the matter in November.