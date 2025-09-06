Bengaluru auto driver seen with baby strapped to chest while driving. Watch viral video

A viral video shared by an Instagram user has struck an emotional chord, showing a Bengaluru auto driver behind the wheel while carrying a baby strapped to his chest. Viewers flooded the comments with admiration.(Instagram/rithuuuuuu._)

The touching clip, captioned “He drives to earn but carries what he lives for”, has been widely circulated on social media.

Watch the video here:

Viewers flooded the comments with admiration. One user recounted an encounter at Banaswadi signal, where the same driver noticed a Punjab-registered car and began a warm conversation.

The video was originally posted in July.

“He shared his curiosity and appreciation for Punjabis, and even spoke about his daughter. I was truly amazed by his dedication,” the user wrote. Others hoped the situation was only a one-time emergency for the father.

In another viral instance, a Bengaluru auto driver was spotted traveling with his pet dog, Jackie. Adopted when he was just four days old, Jackie has since grown into a constant companion, often seen perched in the auto as the driver ferries passengers through the city’s traffic.

Meanwhile, a Reddit post has gone viral for capturing yet another slice of Bengaluru’s softer side. Titled “A day out in Bengaluru on a Monday,” the post narrates the story of a solo date that turned into a heartfelt farewell before the user left the city for good, underlining how unexpected warmth often defines life in the city.

Amid constant complaints about Bengaluru’s gridlocks and chaotic commutes, these viral moments showcase the city’s human side, stories of resilience, care, and connection that shine through the bustle.

