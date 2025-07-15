'Namma Bengaluru': Outsider praises Bengaluru after auto driver returns lost keys without expecting money

In a city often criticised for its traffic snarls and unpredictable commutes, a Reddit post has gone viral for a different reason, highlighting a heartwarming act of kindness and unexpected warmth in Bengaluru. A visitor shared a moving experience in Bengaluru where an auto driver’s honest act made their final days in the city unforgettable.(Representational image/Unsplash)

A user took to Reddit to share their experience in a post titled “A day out in Bengaluru on a Monday.” In the heartfelt post, the user recounted a spontaneous solo date that turned into a memorable farewell moment before leaving the city for good.

A gesture of rare honesty

The post begins: “It’s been almost 3 years since I moved to Bengaluru and today I randomly decided that I’d go out on a solo date. Started it off with the metro ride, got off at Church Street, had some good food, and from there thought I’d go go-karting — which was super fun. Later thought I’d end it with some good coffee in Indiranagar.”

The user described taking an auto to Indiranagar, settling down with a coffee, and being entirely unaware that something important had gone missing.

“While I was having my coffee, the auto driver walked into the café and handed me my key bunch — which had my car keys, house keys and locker keys. I didn’t even realise I had lost it. He drove back in traffic just to give my keys back. When I offered him some money, he didn’t even accept it.”

“There are many nice people amongst us”

The original poster concluded: “Just wanted to share this ’cause I see many posts on this sub bashing auto drivers and how Bengaluru has been pretty harsh with outsiders. So just wanted to share my views as an outsider who feels pretty welcome here. Will be leaving the city soon, would definitely miss it. Namma Bengaluruuuuu.”

Online reactions

The post, although modest in its reach, drew heartening responses from fellow Redditors. One user commented, “Delighted to hear there are many going on solo dates on a weekday.” Another added, “Bengaluru is one of the best cities in the country.”

Echoing the sentiment, others chimed in with, “That’s why Bengaluru is unique in each aspect,” and, “Bengaluru has unlimited memories for sure.” One user said “For me, Bengaluru is a city full of unexpected memories.”