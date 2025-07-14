‘Time to leave Bangalore’: Fed-up commuter’s rant goes viral, Hyderabad seen as the way out

Bengaluru’s never-ending traffic woes have become a daily struggle for its residents, and a breeding ground for online frustration. Bengaluru resident claimed their usual 40-minute commute stretched to 1 hour and 50 minutes due to the traffic chaos.

As the city grapples with metro construction, permanent diversions, and an overburdened road network, one commuter’s rant on X (formerly Twitter) has struck a chord.

The user, who claimed their usual 40-minute commute stretched to 1 hour and 50 minutes due to the traffic chaos, concluded the post by stating, “Time to leave Bangalore. In 1 year I’m moving to HYD for sure.” They added that Hyderabad’s weather is hot only for three months and "almost like BLR" for the rest of the year, making it a viable alternative.

The post quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions ranging from agreement to sarcasm.

How did X users react?

“More people need to do this or just work remotely,” one user replied, adding that “Bengaluru is way too crowded these days… can’t really handle everyone living here.” Another quipped, “Thank you, please leave Bengaluru.”

Others pointed out the flaws in the comparison. “HYD is definitely better in terms of traffic,” one reply noted, “but weather is like BLR only for three months,it’s hot for the rest of the year.”

One X user weighed in on the career perspective, “People can move but the companies won't. In a sector city, you’re working on second-tier companies/problems. Nothing wrong with that. But you should know what you’re getting into.”

Some echoed concerns that Hyderabad may follow a similar path, “If the current situation continues, Hyd will soon become the next Bangalore. Unless something changes.”

The post comes at a time when Bengaluru is facing growing scrutiny over its urban infrastructure, slow-paced civic planning, and mounting pressure from its rapidly increasing population. With multiple metro construction sites, flyover works, and diversions altering commuting patterns daily, many residents are expressing fatigue, and even planning exits.

