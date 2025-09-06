Knitting, reading, music and more: How Cubbon Park has become Bengaluru’s Sunday retreat

Once a quiet green lung of Bengaluru, Cubbon Park has now turned into a buzzing weekend hub where citizen collectives and cultural groups gather every Sunday. The Bengaluru park has become the go-to spot for Bengaluru’s community spirit.(Instagram/@cubbonknits, @cubbonreads)

From reading circles and knitting clubs to guided nature walks and musical performances at the iconic Bandstand, the park has become the go-to spot for Bengaluru’s community spirit.

Cubbon knits

Every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm, craft enthusiasts gather with their needles and yarn for Cubbon Knits. The open-air circle is as much about community as it is about creativity, with updates and snapshots shared widely on Instagram via @cubbon_knits.

Cubbon runs

Fitness lovers converge on Sunday mornings for Cubbon Runs, a free 5K run open to all. Both seasoned runners and first-timers join in for the jog through Cubbon’s leafy paths. Registrations and volunteer details are available on Instagram at @cubbon.run.

Cubbon reads

A quiet counterpoint to the runners, Cubbon Reads gathers book lovers under the trees for silent reading. What began as a small local experiment has spread to over 70 cities, and Bengaluru’s chapter regularly updates its community via @cubbonreads on Instagram.

Cubbon walks

For those curious about Cubbon’s heritage and biodiversity, Cubbon Walks offers 90-minute guided tours every weekend from 7.30–9 am Conducted by the Horticulture Department with naturalists, the walks highlight the park’s flora, fauna, and history. Tickets are priced at ₹200 for adults and ₹50 for children, with free entry for kids under 10.

Sunday band-stand murmurs

Cubbon Park’s historic cast-iron bandstand, dating back to the early 1900s, transforms into a cultural hotspot on Sundays. From live music to folk performances, the Bandstand remains one of the most charming and nostalgic draws in the city.

