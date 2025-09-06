Knitting, reading, music and more: How Cubbon Park has become Bengaluru’s Sunday retreat
Once a serene space, Cubbon Park is now a lively weekend destination in Bengaluru. Citizens engage in diverse activities, from knitting clubs to nature walks.
Once a quiet green lung of Bengaluru, Cubbon Park has now turned into a buzzing weekend hub where citizen collectives and cultural groups gather every Sunday.
From reading circles and knitting clubs to guided nature walks and musical performances at the iconic Bandstand, the park has become the go-to spot for Bengaluru’s community spirit.
Cubbon knits
Every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm, craft enthusiasts gather with their needles and yarn for Cubbon Knits. The open-air circle is as much about community as it is about creativity, with updates and snapshots shared widely on Instagram via @cubbon_knits.
Cubbon runs
Fitness lovers converge on Sunday mornings for Cubbon Runs, a free 5K run open to all. Both seasoned runners and first-timers join in for the jog through Cubbon’s leafy paths. Registrations and volunteer details are available on Instagram at @cubbon.run.
Cubbon reads
A quiet counterpoint to the runners, Cubbon Reads gathers book lovers under the trees for silent reading. What began as a small local experiment has spread to over 70 cities, and Bengaluru’s chapter regularly updates its community via @cubbonreads on Instagram.
Cubbon walks
For those curious about Cubbon’s heritage and biodiversity, Cubbon Walks offers 90-minute guided tours every weekend from 7.30–9 am Conducted by the Horticulture Department with naturalists, the walks highlight the park’s flora, fauna, and history. Tickets are priced at ₹200 for adults and ₹50 for children, with free entry for kids under 10.
Sunday band-stand murmurs
Cubbon Park’s historic cast-iron bandstand, dating back to the early 1900s, transforms into a cultural hotspot on Sundays. From live music to folk performances, the Bandstand remains one of the most charming and nostalgic draws in the city.
