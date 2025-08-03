Dating meetup event at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park called off amid objections: Report

In a new development, a dating event scheduled to take place in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park this Sunday was abruptly called off after objections were raised by the local Walkers’ Association and a formal complaint was filed by the Horticulture Department. A couple walks along a path at Cubbon Park on a misty afternoon in Bengaluru. (Image for representation)(AFP Photo)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru resident questions city’s liveability after 9 years: 'We’re all just surviving'

After receiving the complaint, cops from the Cubbon Park police station summoned the event organiser for questioning. After the inquiry, the organiser reportedly gave a written assurance and agreed to cancel the event. The event’s online promotions were also taken down soon after, The Hindu reported.

In a similar incident, another dating meet-up planned in Koramangala had recently met the same fate, with police stepping in and calling off the gathering.

ALSO READ | L&T terminated Corridor-2, Corridor-4 contracts of suburban rail project illegally: K-RIDE

The Horticulture Department clarified that the event had not received official permission and lodged a complaint soon after spotting its advertisement. Senior department officials also reached out to cybersecurity and police officials to ensure the matter was taken seriously, the report stated.

No private or commercial activities are allowed within Cubbon Park limits, said Kusuma G, Deputy Director of the Cubbon Park Horticulture Department, as per the report. She added that, under existing rules, only government programmes or public walking is permitted in the park.

However, an event listed on Book My Show involving blind dates was allegedly being organised between August 2 and 30, prompting authorities to take legal steps against the platform.

ALSO READ | Japanese man compares Bengaluru airport to a luxury hotel: 'Never seen anything like this before'

As of now, legal action has also been initiated against Book My Show for trying to facilitate a paid event without the necessary approvals, the report further added.