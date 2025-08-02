Japanese man compares Bengaluru airport to a luxury hotel: 'Never seen anything like this before'

A Japanese content creator has captured widespread attention after sharing a video of his visit to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, describing it as 'one of the most beautiful airports in the world.'" A viral video showed a Japanese traveller stunned by Bengaluru airport's unique design.(Representational image/Pixabay)

(Also read: Foreigner tears up while bidding farewell to Bengaluru after emotional journey: 'I never cried leaving a country')

The vlogger, whose Instagram bio identifies him as Kaito, a reel creator, shared a clip of himself walking through the airport and expressing sheer amazement at its design, greenery and ambience.

“Never seen any airport like this before”

In the video, Kaito is heard saying, “This is Bengaluru International Airport. This architecture, I have never seen any airport like this before. Guys, this is inside of Bengaluru International Airport. I don’t know the official name of this airport. But there are so many trees hanging from the ceiling.”

Visibly surprised, he added, “It looks like a 5-star hotel or something. And it smells really really good inside. It smells like... like Aesop, if you know, the cosmetic brand.”

Pointing to the unique installations, he remarked, “Actually, it’s not a tree, it’s like a bell. A huge bell covered with trees hanging from the ceiling. And there is also a fountain there. That’s insane. There’s like an indoor waterfall here.”

“This is not a garden — the whole airport is like a garden”

As the video continues, Kaito compares Bengaluru’s airport to other world-renowned ones. “There is like a garden in Changi Airport, Singapore, and Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar, but this is like another level, because the whole airport is covered with green. Is this fake or natural green?” he wondered aloud.

He continued, “There is a garden at some airports, but this is not garden, like whole airport is like garden. Oh my gosh, is this real or not? Oh I think it’s real. All plants here are real, but there is no like insect or something.”

Due to limited time, he concluded the video by saying, “This is a shopping area, but I don’t have much time today. My boarding is already started, so I have to hurry. I don’t have much time to enjoy like eating or shopping.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The post, captioned “One of the most beautiful airport in the world”, garnered several comments from users.

Internet reacts

One viewer wrote, “Yes, it’s one of India’s best airports. We’re proud!” Another said, “This feels like a garden you can fly from!” A third commented, “South India’s pride, truly stunning.” Someone else added, “Our airports are changing the way the world sees India.”