Bengaluru residents can now check their new municipal corporation boundaries using this GIS map

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has rolled out a new digital tool that allows residents to easily check the boundaries of the five freshly carved municipal corporations that came into effect after the dissolution of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The Greater Bengaluru Authority has launched a GIS tool enabling residents to check boundaries of five new municipal corporations.

Through an interactive Geographic Information Systems (GIS) map, residents can now view the exact limits of each corporation either by assembly constituency or by referring to the older 198-ward structure. The platform is currently live at bbmp.gov.in/gisviewer.

With the GBA officially taking charge, one of the big questions from residents has been how the limits of the five newly created city corporations will be defined on ground.

Addressing this concern, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had earlier announced that border towers will be installed across the city to make these boundaries visible on the ground for residents. This, he explained, will ensure residents know exactly which civic body to approach for services, grievances or local civic issues.

To ensure wider awareness, the GBA is also preparing to put up physical signboards at important points across the city, clearly marking the jurisdiction of the new civic bodies, the Deccan Herald reported. Officials said this will help people adapt smoothly to the new governance framework and understand which corporation they now fall under.

Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner (Administration, Revenue, and IT), GBA, spoke to the publication and noted that an even simpler version of the GIS mapping tool will soon be integrated into Dishank, Karnataka’s widely used land and mapping application.