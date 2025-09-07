Bengaluru devotee donates over 1 crore to Tirumala temple for medical aid: Report

In yet another display of devotion and generosity, a Bengaluru-based devotee has contributed more than ₹1 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The offering was made under the Sri Balaji Aarogya Varaprasadini Scheme, a charitable initiative that funds advanced medical services for the underprivileged and differently abled through the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS). TTD officials praised the donation from the Bengaluru devotee as vital for expanding their humanitarian efforts.(HT_PRINT)

The devotee, who has chosen to remain anonymous, handed over a demand draft of ₹1,00,50,000 to TTD chairman B R Naidu at his camp office in Tirumala. The temple trust later confirmed the donation in an official statement, adding that such contributions play a vital role in strengthening TTD’s social service wings beyond the spiritual realm, news agency PTI reported.

The Sri Venkateswara temple, overseen by TTD, is often described as the wealthiest Hindu shrine in the world, and its charitable arms benefit from a steady flow of contributions from devotees across India and abroad. Health care, free meals, and educational assistance are among the initiatives sustained by these offerings.

This recent act follows a series of similar gestures by devotees from Bengaluru. Earlier this year, a devotee named Kalyan Krishnamurthy donated ₹1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust, which provides free meals to thousands of pilgrims daily. Around the same time, another devotee, K M Srinivasa Murthy, offered a diamond-studded golden Lakshmi Pathakam valued at ₹25 lakh.

Temple officials expressed gratitude for the latest donation, emphasizing that such contributions embody the enduring faith of devotees while enabling TTD to expand its humanitarian outreach.

(With inputs from PTI)