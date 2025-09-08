Bengaluru residents capture rare 'Blood Moon' during lunar eclipse, stunning photos go viral

The night sky over the city transformed into a canvas of crimson as Bengaluru residents captured breathtaking images of the rare Blood Moon—the total lunar eclipse of September 7–8. The eclipse began with the penumbral phase at 8.58 pm IST.(X/@aliceonaroll)

Social media feeds lit up with stunning visuals, while experts and enthusiasts highlighted this celestial event’s remarkable significance.

Here are some of the glimpses shared by the residents:

The eclipse began with the penumbral phase at 8.58 pm IST, but the real spectacle, the total eclipse or Blood Moon, lit up the skies between 11:00 pm and 12.22 am IST. Bengaluru offered one of the clearest views possible, with visibility extending across India and beyond

In Bengaluru, crowds assembled at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics to watch the spectacle unfold. Sahana, one of the early visitors, said, "It was not fully red, but I could see the moon in a light grey shade. It was nice. It was a good experience. I am waiting for 11 PM to watch the blood moon," said Sahana, who reached the Indian Institute of Astrophysics to watch the Total Lunar Eclipse.

This celestial event, known as Chandra Grahan, gained BBC-like appeal for its photography opportunity. The Moon’s red coloration occurs when Earth’s atmosphere filters sunlight, scattering shorter blue wavelengths and letting soft red light illuminate the lunar surface

Remarkably, this eclipse featured 82 minutes of totality, making it one of the longest of the decade. Its length stems from the Moon’s central path through Earth’s shadow and its slower motion near apogee. According to media reports, experts say such an extended show provides an extraordinary opportunity to witness astronomical beauty with the naked eye, no special gear needed

Spiritual customs tied to Chandra Grahan, such as the cautioned “sutak” period, when certain rituals are observed, and advised safe viewing guidelines for enthusiasts.

