‘Blood Moon’ brings together millions of watchers in India, when is next one expected?

The “Blood Moon” total lunar eclipse on Sunday brought together millions of astronomy enthusiasts and professionals in India and various parts of the world. The blood moon appears during the lunar eclipse, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.(PTI)

People all across the country watched the celestial phenomenon with wonder as the moon turned red, an event last witnessed in India in 2018. The total lunar eclipse, also known as the “Blood Moon,” occurs when the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the moon.

So, when can people in India expect to see this wonderful celestial phenomenon again?

‘Blood Moon' seen in India: When can it be expected next time?

While India waited seven years for the “Blood Moon” to appear, the next wait is shorter. The next “Blood Moon,” or a total lunar eclipse that will be visible across all of India, is expected on December 31, 2028.

This rare event was visible nationwide on Sunday night, the first time since July 27, 2018.

A total lunar eclipse, popularly known as a “Blood Moon,” occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align. Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon, casting it in a deep red hue. The sight of the “Blood Moon” has both intrigued and terrified humankind for centuries.

According to Ryan Milligan, an astrophysicist at Queen’s University Belfast in Northern Ireland, the moon's redness during a lunar eclipse is due to the blue light being more easily scattered in the Earth’s atmosphere than the red light.

“The Moon appears red during lunar eclipses because the only sunlight reaching it is reflected and scattered through the Earth’s atmosphere. Blue light is scattered more easily than red, leaving the Moon with its iconic ‘bloody glow’,” AFP quoted Milligan as saying.

Sunday’s Blood Moon was the second such event in 2025. The last time it happened was in March. It was also the longest such phenomenon since 2022.