Chandra Grahan 2025 Live Updates: Lunar eclipse to start shortly, ‘Blood Moon’ to last 82 minutes
Chandra Grahan 2025 Live Updates: Apart from India, the eclipse will also be visible in Australia, the Far East, the Middle East, Europe and some parts of Africa.
Chandra Grahan 2025 Live Updates: Celestial enthusiasts across the world will witness a stunning event on September 7-8 — a total lunar eclipse, also known as ‘Chandra Grahan’. This lunar eclipse, which is the second one for this year, will also produce a blood moon. The lunar eclipse would last for a little over 48 minutes over India for celestial enthusiasts to witness. According to experts, the partial lunar eclipse will start at around 9.30 pm and will peak at around 11.48 pm. The complete lunar eclipse will end at 12:22 PM....Read More
The eclipse will be visible through naked eye for those who want to witness it.
Apart from India, the eclipse will also be visible in Australia, the Far East, the Middle East, Europe and some parts of Africa, according to the former director of MP Birla Planetarium, Dr Devi Prasad Duari. However, neither North nor South America will witness the celestial event.
What makes tonight's event more special is that it would be the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022.
Chandra Grahan 2025 Live Updates: When will lunar eclipse peak?
“This eclipse cannot only be seen in India but also in Pakistan and China. In Delhi, the penumbral phase (initial phase) will start at 8.58 pm. The partial eclipse will begin at around 9.57 pm... It will peak at around 11.48 pm. Its duration will be a little more than 48 minutes. The complete lunar eclipse will end at 12:22 am,” he added.
Chandra Grahan 2025 Live Updates: Scientist explains what causes ‘Blood Moon’
Chandra Grahan 2025 Live Updates: Scientist at Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Niruj Mohan Ramanujam told ANI, "Right now Bengaluru is in the middle of clouds. We hope it will pass soon. We hear that it is raining in Leh right now, but our colleagues in Hanle just told us it's clear there... During a total lunar eclipse, at the totality phase, the moon will become deep red or coppery red or blood moon... During the total lunar eclipse, when the Earth is in between the sun... some of the sunlight will pass through the thin atmosphere of the Earth... Then it can refract or bend and fall on the moon... And that is why the total eclipse moon is red..."
Chandra Grahan 2025 Live Updates: Visuals of the moon ahead of the total lunar eclipse
Chandra Grahan 2025 Live Updates: Today's eclipse second and final lunar eclipse of the year, says Nehru Planetarium Program Manager
The total lunar eclipse on Sunday is the second and final lunar eclipse of this year, Nehru Planetarium Program Manager Prerna Chandra told PTI. “This will be a total lunar eclipse, visible from India, including New Delhi,” Chandra said, adding that during the eclipse, the Earth's shadow will fall on the Moon, giving it a reddish hue.
Chandra Grahan 2025 Live Updates: Lunar eclipse to peak at 11.48 pm tonight
Senior Planetarium Engineer at Nehru Planetarium, OP Gupta, while talking to ANI, said, "The eclipse will peak at 11.48 pm and last for 48 minutes. People can watch it easily. It will not harm the eyes...You can even eat and drink during it." (ANI)
Chandra Grahan 2025 Live Updates: Space Scientist Dr Suvendu Patnaik told news agency ANI that tonight's lunar will be visible to naked eye.
"We can see the lunar eclipse with the naked eye. It will start around 9.37 pm... Around 11 pm the shadow will totally cover the moon's surface, and the moon will turn completely red... It will remain so till 12.22 pm... The next total lunar eclipse will be on 3 March 2026... The current eclipse is a long duration eclipse which can be seen through naked eye throughout India if there is a cloudless sky..." he said.