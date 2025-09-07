Chandra Grahan 2025 Live Updates: Lunar eclipse to start shortly, ‘Blood Moon’ to last 82 minutes

Chandra Grahan 2025 Live Updates: What makes tonight's event more special is that it would be the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022.

Chandra Grahan 2025 Live Updates: Celestial enthusiasts across the world will witness a stunning event on September 7-8 — a total lunar eclipse, also known as 'Chandra Grahan'. This lunar eclipse, which is the second one for this year, will also produce a blood moon. The lunar eclipse would last for a little over 48 minutes over India for celestial enthusiasts to witness. According to experts, the partial lunar eclipse will start at around 9.30 pm and will peak at around 11.48 pm. The complete lunar eclipse will end at 12:22 PM.

The eclipse will be visible through naked eye for those who want to witness it.

Apart from India, the eclipse will also be visible in Australia, the Far East, the Middle East, Europe and some parts of Africa, according to the former director of MP Birla Planetarium, Dr Devi Prasad Duari. However, neither North nor South America will witness the celestial event.

What makes tonight's event more special is that it would be the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022.