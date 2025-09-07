How long will ‘Blood Moon’ lunar eclipse last in India, how to watch and when: Experts share details

The total lunar eclipse, also known as ‘Chandra Grahan’ or ‘Blood Moon’, which will be visible over several regions of the world on September 7-8, would last for a little more than 48 minutes over India for celestial enthusiasts to witness. Another cause of excitement for astronomy enthusiasts is that this would be the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022.(AFP file photo)

“In Delhi, the penumbral phase (initial phase) will start at 8.58 pm. The partial eclipse will begin at around 9.57 pm. It will peak at around 11.48 pm. Its duration will be a little more than 48 minutes,” ANI reported citing a senior engineer at Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, OP Gupta.

Calling the upcoming lunar eclipse a global "mesmerising" event, former director of MP Birla Planetarium, Dr Devi Prasad Duari said the eclipse will be visible not only in India but in Australia, the Far East, the Middle East, Europe and some parts of Africa. However, people and enthusiasts on both American continents will not be able to witness the event.

This is the second total lunar eclipse of 2025 after March. Such a phenomenon occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, causing Earth’s shadow to fall on the Moon and cast it in a deep red hue.

The sight of the ‘Blood Moon’ has both intrigued and terrified humankind for centuries.

According to an astrophysicist at Queen’s University Belfast in Northern Ireland, Ryan Milligan, the moon appears red during lunar eclipses because the only sunlight reaching it is reflected and scattered through the Earth’s atmosphere. “Blue light is scattered more easily than red, leaving the Moon with its iconic ‘bloody glow’ ” AFP quoted Milligan as saying.

Unlike solar eclipses, which require special glasses or pinhole projectors, lunar eclipses are safe to watch with the naked eye, provided the sky is clear and the location is suitable.

