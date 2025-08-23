Shubhanshu Shukla inaugurates Aryabhatta Gallery at Delhi's Nehru Planetarium

The Nehru Planetarium in Delhi marked the second National Space Day with the inauguration of its newly renovated Aryabhata Gallery on Saturday, drawing space enthusiasts and students alike. The gallery was formally opened by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who created history in July as the second Indian in space and the first to dock at the International Space Station. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla at Nehru Planetarium on Saturday. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

Shukla, visibly moved by the occasion, told the gathering that the gallery symbolised the bridge between India’s space heritage and its future ambitions.

“I thought I was here just to cut the ribbon, but this is much more than that. I could feel the excitement of the nation even when I was in space, and that energy inspired me. Places like this Planetarium are the foundations of our space future. The sky unites us all – and I know that one day, one of you will set foot on the Moon,” he said.

Encouraging young Indians to take ownership of the country’s ambitious space programme, Shukla underlined the importance of curiosity and perseverance. He urged students to see themselves as future participants in missions such as Gaganyaan, the proposed Indian space station, and beyond.

The Aryabhata Gallery, part of the planetarium’s extensive renovation under the Prime Ministers’ Museum & Library (PMML), showcases India’s rich astronomical heritage alongside its modern achievements. On display are rare artefacts such as the descent capsule of Rakesh Sharma, India’s first cosmonaut, the space suit made for backup astronaut Ravish Malhotra, and exhibits that trace the evolution of astronomy from ancient observatories to the Indian Space Research Organisation’s milestones.

Pugalia Chandan Rajendra, CEO (Sangrahalaya & Planetarium), said the gallery was designed as an immersive space for learning and inspiration. “It is a celebration of our past, present, and future in space exploration,” he said.

Now open to the public, the Aryabhata Gallery promises visitors an evocative glimpse into India’s journey among the stars.